Australia's Foreign Minister says 'hearts and thoughts' are with families of Whakaari/White Island victims

Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne has shown the depth of feeling that lingers in the wake of the devastating Whakaari/White Island volcano eruption, holding back tears on her visit to New Zealand.

Your playlist will load after this ad

While addressing reporters in Auckland today, Senator Payne needed to pause and compose herself while contemplating the trauma to hit families and loved ones during the holiday season.



"I don't think anyone of us can begin to imagine what those families are facing in the coming weeks and months," she said.



"In places like Auckland and Sydney we're surrounded by Christmas and celebration but they face tragedy and devastation.



"Our hearts and thoughts are with them every step of the way."



Senator Payne has visited two hospitals, thanking medical staff who have worked around the clock to treat victims of the blast.



"Love has poured out in their work," she said.



"They are exhausted, of course they are, and the Australians who have been supporting them are exhausted as well.



"But we will continue to work together and where Australia can provide more support we will do so."



There were 24 Australians among the 47 visitors to Whakaari during last Monday's eruption.



The Australian death toll currently stands at 16, including Sydney teenager Winona Langford who is presumed dead and an Australian man who died in a Sydney hospital on Sunday and whose family asked he not be named.



Another 12 people are being treated in Australian hospitals after being repatriated with severe burns.



New Zealand police say Winona Langford and Whakatane tour guide Hayden Marshall- Inman, are the only two people unaccounted for.



Wild weather forced New Zealand police to abandon the search for their bodies on Tuesday morning; the second straight day without a land or water search of the active volcano.



That mission is on hold as major gusts and isolated showers lash the Bay of Plenty.



The passing of a major front, which is bringing heavy rain to White Island in the afternoon, should ensure the abandonment of the operation for the day.



Police still attempted to conduct a helicopter search of the volcano's shoreline, where they believe the missing bodies may lie, but were forced to return back to base after encountering the weather.



"Every effort is being made by police and I believe defence members to locate the two missing," Senator Payne said.



"That is a very dangerous environment in which they are working ... weather is currently conspiring against them."



Senator Payne said the Australian government would continue to provide consular assistance as long as families remained in New Zealand to make decisions on the repatriation of their loved ones' bodies.



Geological monitoring agency GeoNet also dropped their estimates of another eruption in the next 24 hours to 25 to 40 per cent.

