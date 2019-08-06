Australia's first Aboriginal minister for indigenous affairs praises Jacinda Ardern

Australia's first Aboriginal minister for indigenous affairs wants greater recognition for the people who have been living in the country for more than 60,000 years.

Ken Wyatt was elected to the Hasluck seat in Western Australia in 2010 and became the first Aboriginal person in Australia's House of Representatives.

On TVNZ1's Q+A, Mr Wyatt spoke of the referendum that will ask Australians whether Aboriginal and Torres Straight islanders should be recognised in Australia's founding document. Changes to the constitution must be changed through a referendum.

Officials will be sent across Australia to talk with hundreds of tribes, each with its own culture, custom and languages.

Mr Wyatt said it was about looking at how issues could be resolved jointly.

A decision also has to be made over what words should be used to change the constitution. Mr Wyatt said it was the key to getting the country on board.

He has looked to New Zealand for leadership on indigenous rights.

"New Zealand has been tremendous at the forefront of the way it takes its first nations people [and] embraces them...I love the New Zealand national anthem because you've got the duality of both cultures in the broadest context of cultures.

"Then you watch, when we play you in rugby union, the haka and your Prime Minister's leadership has been tremendous."

Mr Wyatt said he initially believed New Zealand's Treaty of Waitangi could guide debate in Australia, but has since ruled out the idea.

"When I was young I was envious of the Treaty of Waitangi because I thought that was the total solution...Over a period of time in watching what happens in another country you learn a number of elements that are perfect, but you also learn that treaties aren't water tight."

Due to colonisation, Aboriginal and Torres Strait islanders have experienced extreme hardship, and there has been a loss of traditional culture, land and children.

"I hope we make significant progress to moving the next generation of young people that come behind us into better positions than what we were," Mr Wyatt said.