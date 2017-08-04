 

Australians given access to Kiwi pork, export deal expected to give 'boost' to industry

Australians will now be able to dine on New Zealand pork, with an "expected boost" anticipated for the currently-limited pork export industry. 

Food and argritech specialist Doctor Rosie Baker says laboratory grown meat is expected to become considered a normal food.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) announced today pork exports to Australia are able to start immediately, after Australia granted access and certification for NZ pork exports. It gave access to uncooked Kiwi pork and products containing pork.

The move came after a delegation visit and a series of negotiations. 

New Zealand Pork Chairman Ian Carter said in a press release the move was an "important formative step to explore export markets". 

"Australia is already a very important market for New Zealand’s primary products. We're pleased to be able to add pork and pork products to the list," he said. 

MPI’s Deputy Director-General Policy & Trade Jarred Mair said New Zealand's "strong" meat regulatory system helped with ensuring the trade access. 

Previously, New Zealand pork only had access to markets such as the Pacific Islands and Singapore. New Zealand's pork export value in the year to June 30, 2017, was worth $1 million. 

