Australian woman missing after White Island eruption found alive in Hamilton hospital

One of three South Australians missing after the New Zealand eruption is alive and in hospital.

Lisa Dallow with her daughter Zoe. Source: Supplied

Lisa Dallow, 48, along with her husband Gavin, 53, and 15-year-old daughter Zoe Hosking were reported missing after the disaster.

They had taken part in a day trip to White Island during a cruise.

But the Dallow family in Adelaide has confirmed Mrs Dallow is in hospital in Hamilton.

Her condition is unclear.

Before news of her fate, the family said in a statement there had been no word from the trio since the eruption.

"We feel for all the families who are going through the same frustration and fear for loved ones as we are," it said.

"Our thoughts also go out to the emergency workers who have done so much for the injured and ask that their safety is paramount."

Earlier, Mr Dallow's father Brian told the ABC his relatives "might be in hospital".

"We're not sure. We don't really know anything," he said.

A statement released by Zoe's school, St Aloysius College, also confirmed the family was unaccounted for.

"Information is scant at this time but SAC is now seeking to provide preliminary advice to the school community," the school said.

The three were on a tour of White Island with 21 other Australians when the active volcano erupted, spewing smoke, ash and debris thousands of metres into the air.

At least three of those people are believed to be dead but that is yet to be confirmed.

The assumed deaths are part of a total of 11 Australians unaccounted for.