Australian woman hurled through the air when fatally hit by drunk Kiwi driving at 150km/h

A New Zealander was refused entry to a Melbourne nightclub 10 times for being too drunk before he stole a car and killed a pedestrian while speeding through the city centre during "10 minutes of utter madness".

Tanami Nayler, Australian woman killed by drunk Kiwi driving at 150km/h, hurled 84m in the air Source: Facebook

Tanami Nayler was killed instantly in July last year when the car driven by Nicholas Michael Davison at 150km/h struck and hurled her 84 metres through the air.

The New Zealander pleaded guilty in the Victorian County Court yesterday to five charges, including culpable driving causing death, reckless conduct endangering life, and failing to stop after a fatal accident.

Davison, 23, has also pleaded guilty to breaking into a car rental office and stealing the car he was driving.

Ms Nayler, 24, had flown in from Sydney that Friday night to spend the weekend with a friend and celebrate a job promotion.

Less than an hour after sending her mother a text at 1.35am, Ms Nayler was struck as she and her friend crossed an intersection at the corner of King St and Hawke St in the city centre.

"She attempted to run... but there was no time to avoid being struck," prosecutor Jeremy McWilliams said.



Ms Nayler's friend said she had been walking in front of him.

"The car hit her and didn't slow down. I couldn't see where she went, she just wasn't there anymore," he told police.

Her mother, Vivian, told the court she had lost her only child, who was born after an earlier miscarriage.

"Tani was our rainbow baby and very special," she said in her victim impact statement.

Her father, Don, said: "To say I am heartbroken would be an understatement."

Mr McWilliams said Ms Nayler's body was thrown about 84 metres through the air.

Davison lost control of the car, hit a pole and he ran from the scene, past her body.

He disposed of his clothes before he was arrested 45 minutes later.

It is estimated his blood alcohol reading at the time of the crash was between two-and-a-half and four-and-a-half times the legal limit.

Davison had been drinking with friends that night before going to the CBD, where he stole the rental car after being refused entry to the nightclub.

The then 22-year-old had recently moved to Melbourne from Christchurch.

His defence lawyer said Davison's "10 minutes of utter madness" were at odds with his usual behaviour.

"It is 10 minutes that has left him ashamed of himself and deeply remorseful," Ian Hill QC said.

"He is very much aware of the suffering and misery that he has caused others."

Culpable driving causing death carries a maximum penalty of 20 years' imprisonment.

Judge Christopher Ryan said Davison will likely be deported after serving jail time.