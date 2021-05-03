Australian SPCA considers extradition of puppy farmer from NZ who fled sentencing for animal neglect

The Australian SPCA is considering an attempt to extradite a puppy farmer from New Zealand at the centre of a long-running animal welfare case.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It's believed South Australian Dora Ryan fled to New Zealand recently before she could be sentenced for some animal neglect charges.

She's been found guilty of more than 30 charges in recent years. In one instance, four dogs had to be euthanised because of poor health.

New Zealand SPCA officials are aware Ryan is living here.

RSPCA South Australia chief inspector Andrea Lewis told the ABC she’d been in contact with New Zealand’s SPCA.

"I'm pretty confident she will take up the activities again because it is one of the only ways she knows how to make money," she said.

“We will be trying to help our counterparts in New Zealand with any information we can provide that will help them try and stop her over there."