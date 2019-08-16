TODAY |

Australian shock jock renews tirade against Jacinda Ardern, calling her 'gormless'

Australian shock jock Alan Jones has renewed his tirade against Jacinda Ardern today after she refused to buy into the row over his attack, this time calling her "gormless".

Jones told his audience on Sydney's 2GB radio yesterday morning that Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison should "shove a sock down her throat" following the New Zealand PM's criticism of Australia on climate change.

Ms Ardern had warned at the Pacific Island Forum in Tuvalu that Australia "will have to answer to the Pacific" on climate change.

A climate change agreement was passed, but Australia’s position on mining has led to a watered-down version. Source: 1 NEWS

Jones copped widespread criticism for his remarks, including from Mr Morrison, who said they were "disappointing" and "way out of line".

Ms Ardern last night told reporters in Tuvalu she wouldn't give Jones comments "the light of day" and thought she would "leave it where it is".

The broadcaster partially walked back from his comments yesterday, saying in a statement he had meant to say Scott Morrison should tell Ms Ardern to “put a sock in it”.

He said he had been misinterpreted, and while saying he “would not wish any harm to Jacinda Ardern” he did not apologise.

Jacinda Ardern said the funding "gives assurances to our Pacific neighbours". Source: 1 NEWS

This morning on air Jones repeated his comments that "Jacinda Ardern has no idea what she's talking about".

This time he called her a "hypocrite" and "gormless", local media reported.

"She has duplicitously excluded agriculture, New Zealand's primary source of greenhouse gas emissions,” he said.

"I used the language earlier on and, forgive it, but this is the farting and burping livestock, 50 per cent. So when is Jacinda Ardern going to start culling the dairy herds in New Zealand?"

Jones today also read out messages of support from listeners, including one he claimed was from "a very prominent female political figure" who said, "Alan, don't worry, I haven't met a man more supportive of women."

Sydney broadcaster Alan Jones has copped criticism from PM Scott Morrison over the statement. Source: 1 NEWS
