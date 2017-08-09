Australian senator contradicts Winston Peters' claims 'no evidence' Russia shot down flight MH17

Australian Labor politician Penny Wong has contradicted New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters' claims there's no evidence Russia was behind the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17.

Source: Fairfax

During an interview about foreign trade with Three's the Nation on Sunday, Mr Peters was drawn into an argument about how the plane was shot down in July, 2014.

"You're saying the person that set that missile off was doing it at the direction of the Russians. Big problem: your argument legally collapses right there, because you've got no evidence of that," he said in reply to claims Russia was behind the attack.

"It was a former Russian missile, yes, true. But who was responsible for setting it off?"

But Ms Wong, Labour's foreign affairs spokeswoman, this week told the The Australian newspaper there was "compelling evidence" in the joint investigation team's report that Russia was involved.

"We owe it to the families of those killed in this senseless and criminal act to do everything possible to ensure those responsible for the downing of MH17 are identified, and brought to justice," she said.

Thirty-eight Australians and one New Zealander were among the 298 people killed when the flight was downed over eastern Ukraine.