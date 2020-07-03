TODAY |

Australian scientists grow human lungs in lab to research Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

Scientists in Australia are hoping to shed new light on ways to fight Covid-19 by growing artificial lungs in a lab.

Your playlist will load after this ad

They were infected with influenza to learn more about respiratory diseases. Source: Nine

Researchers at the Geelong Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation have infected lab-grown human lungs with influenza in the hopes of learning more about respiratory diseases.

Researcher Michelle Baker told Australia's Nine News the process allowed them to “potentially fast-track things” when it came to researching diseases like Covid-19.

While the lungs weren’t suitable for vaccine testing, it could screen about 100 antiviral compounds in three months. This number could be scaled up with the use of robotic technologies.

Dr Baker said growing the lungs gave researchers a 3D model to do studies on. She said it was more realistic than traditional tissue culture techniques.

She said when the lungs were infected with influenza viruses, they found the lung tissue “mimics what you would actually see in a normal human lung”.

“The lung is really the first line of defence. So, it’s really important that we understand what goes on in the lung.”

Dr Baker said the lungs also minimised the number of animals needed for testing.

The lungs are grown using donated human cells from the upper respiratory tract.

New Zealand
Australia
Science
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Lizzo shares her vegan routine as she adopts new diet during lockdown
2
Migrant family that has lived in NZ since 2009 fights to come home amid border restrictions
3
New study suggests Covid-19 mutation makes it three to nine times more infectious
4
'Right now is not the right time' - PM responds to further calls for NZ's borders to reopen
5
Five-metre-deep 'collapse hole' discovered under surface of Northland's SH10
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Police arrest man described as dangerous gang member who escaped from Auckland court
00:16

Police working to find out who made threat against Auckland school
02:26

Migrant family that has lived in NZ since 2009 fights to come home amid border restrictions

Kim Jong Un urges officials to be alert against Covid-19, claims North Korea is case-free