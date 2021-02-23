Australian who refused to be tested for Covid-19 leaves Wellington managed isolation facility

The Australian woman who refused to be tested for Covid-19 has left a managed isolation facility in Wellington this evening.

Lucinda Baulch on the phone in managed isolation. Source: 1 NEWS

Lucinda Baulch is flying to Auckland before heading back to Australia after completing 28 days at the capital’s The Grand Mercure hotel because she would not take a Covid-19 test.

Upon leaving, she told 1 NEWS she still hadn’t taken a test, but instead had a generic health test before getting the all clear to leave the facility.

National leader Judith Collins today called for Baulch to be deported.

"If a New Zealander went to Australia and refused to get tested in an MIQ facility, what do you think would happen to them?" Collins said.

"They'd be back on a plane to New Zealand."

Lucinda Baulch leaving Grand Mercure, Wellington. Source: 1 NEWS

Earlier in her stay Baulch, who is a qualified vet nurse, told RNZ about her plans to take the New Zealand Government to court once released.

"The New Zealand government is clearly very confident in the protocol they are using, and that's fantastic, get me on the same page.

"Because if you can prove with evidence, I am a loyal advocate, that's the thing, at the moment I just haven't had the assurances.

"I was very surprised with the lack of response or attempt to provide me with the information."

She said if she was given certain information which she had requested then she would have consented to a Covid-19 test.