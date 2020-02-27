TODAY |

Australian PM Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern to meet after year of trauma

Source:  Associated Press

They sit on opposite sides of the political tracks, come from different generations and have very different leadership styles.

Your playlist will load after this ad

But she’s ruled out climate talks with the Australian PM despite pressure from Fiji, where she has been for three days. Source: 1 NEWS

That hasn't stopped Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and New Zealand's leader Jacinda Ardern building a strong relationship befitting the two countries' recent history and long-held values.

It's a relationship that, until now, has been sculpted in tragedy and hardship.

"The last 12 months has, if nothing else, demonstrated just how close New Zealand and Australia are," Ms Ardern said.

"Whether it's the fires in Australia, and the hundreds of personnel that have gone from New Zealand to Australia to support them and their efforts.

"Or Whakāri/White Island, or coronavirus, we've had plenty of examples in the last 12 months where we have been extraordinarily close together."

Most recently, there has been collaboration during the Covid-19 crisis, with New Zealanders and Australians sharing space on each others' mercy flights from the troubled Chinese region.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Prime Minister will speak with Scott Morrison during a one-night trip to Sydney later this week. Source: Breakfast

Ms Ardern could have also added to her list the Christchurch mosque shootings of March 15 last year, given collaboration with Australian police and experts in the aftermath of the attack.

The pair will have plenty to reflect on when they meet in Sydney on Friday for the annual meeting of Prime Ministers.

"Of all of the leaders that I work with, differently, Prime Minister Morrison is the one that I speak with the most," Ms Ardern said.

"I've had officials joke that they no longer think they need to do the work themselves because we often just resolve things directly together.

"It would be fair to say actually the very things that draw communities closer together are the things that often draw countries close together as well.

"We're countries that lean on one another in times of need.

"That is an incredibly important relationship and having that ability, I think it's meant we've been able to troubleshoot things very quickly."

That doesn't eliminate the differences.

Ms Ardern has pledged to discuss the "corrosive" issue of deportations, which has seen hundreds of New Zealanders - some with very few links to the country - deported from Australia after committing serious crimes.

Australia has been unrelenting in its stance, and New Zealand is realistic on whether any concessions might be made.

There will also be discussions about commerce, with Ms Ardern referring to "what we can do at our borders to make it easier for our businesses to move between each other".

In a side meeting, Indigenous Australians Minister Ken Wyatt and Maori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta will also sign a groundbreaking collaboration agreement on indigenous issues.

Ms Ardern will also meet NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Governor-General David Hurley before returning to Aotearoa on Friday night.

New Zealand
Politics
Australia
Climate Change
Pacific Islands
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Students at school attended by Prince George, Princess Charlotte in coronavirus lockdown
2
Lines out the door at NZ's luckiest Lotto shop as Kiwis dream of $42 million win
3
Rubbish collecting rare Labrador feared stolen from Whangārei family
4
Fijian mosque attack widow asks Prime Minister to help find 'Heather from Papanui', who showed kindness in wake of March 15 atrocity
5
Man dies after girlfriend zips him into suitcase, records his desperate cries for help
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:00

Cybersecurity experts combat computer bots attempting to pilfer bushfire relief assistance
01:39

Government to introduce new law to pull petrol prices down, create fuel industry code of conduct

Full video: Government outlines what it's going to do about high fuel prices

Rotorua father accused of murdering five-year-old son appears in court