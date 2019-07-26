TODAY |

Australian pair charged over $50 million meth seizure in Auckland

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice

Two Australia men have been charged in Auckland after Customs says it seized 100 kilograms of methamphetamine with a street value of up to $50 million hidden inside plastic storage pallets.

The men in their mid-twenties were due to appear in the Auckland District Court today charged with importing and possessing between 70 and 100 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Customs says the two men arrived into New Zealand through Auckland Airport in June and although their arrival cards stated they were visiting the country for a short time, Customs investigators established the men had rented a storage unit.

Yesterday Customs investigators carried out multiple search warrants, with the assistance of police, at the storage unit and where the men were staying. 

The search of the storage unit located 142 black and green plastic storage pallets and evidence of drug extraction from within the pallets, Customs says. 

Stack of plastic storage pallets. Source: Supplied

During the search two plastic pallets were found partially disassembled, with compressed methamphetamine visible in hidden compartments, Customs says.

The search of the West Auckland home of one of the arrested men allegedly located an estimated $50,000 cash, hidden inside a dishwasher and inside a backpack. The search of a hotel room in central Auckland, where the second arrested man was staying, allegedly located keys to the storage unit.

Cash in dishwasher. Source: Supplied

Customs says based on the New Zealand Drug Harm Index, the seizure has prevented an estimated $86 million to $124 million of social and community harm. 

If this quantity of methamphetamine had been sold, in per gram amounts, it would have had a street value of between $35 million and $50 million.

Pallet pieces with compressed methamphetamine inside. Source: Supplied
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Grotesquely thin' mannequin at Farmers store horrifies Dunedin shopper
2
Wellington polytechnics to cut about 70 teaching jobs
3
The All Blacks back is wanted by both the Hurricanes and Blues, says 1 NEWS’ Andrew Saville.
Jordie Barrett could 'swap' Super Rugby franchises under new contract, 1 NEWS understands
4
Barrett, the All Blacks regular No 10, will play at fullback against the Springboks on Saturday.
'I didn't ask him his opinion' – Steve Hansen on telling Beauden Barrett he's playing fullback
5
Mothers and children from the West Coast Christian community Gloriavale
Former Gloriavale member returns by night to help others leave
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:46
Ambassador and New Zealander of the Year Mike King says it should be normalised to have – and deal with – problems.

Mike King's Gumboot Friday fundraiser gives more than 1,000 youth free counselling
John Banks.

John Banks not contesting in Auckland mayoralty race
01:02

'We're tangata whenua' – schoolgirl's message as Dunedin locals show solidarity with Ihumātao protestors

More funding, new action plan for students with disabilities, learning difficulties