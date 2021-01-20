TODAY |

Australian official urges NZ to consider ‘something more reciprocal’ than current one-way travel bubble

Source:  1 NEWS

Australia’s Chief Medical Officer says he “certainly would welcome” it if New Zealand reconsidered its position on the current one-way quarantine-free travel arrangement.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Australian Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly urged New Zealand to reconsider his country’s “epidemiological situation”. Source: 1 NEWS

Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly urged New Zealand to reconsider Australia’s “own epidemiological situation and maybe have something a bit more reciprocal than we've currently got at this stage”.

New Zealanders can travel to all states in Australia, except for Western Australia, without having to quarantine for 14 days. But Australians can’t currently come to New Zealand quarantine-free.

“But we are in close discussions with our New Zealand colleagues all the time on that one,” Kelly said of two-way quarantine-free travel.

“We have had many tens of thousands of people come across the ditch in the last few months [and] not a single case,” he added.

Last month, the New Zealand Government agreed in principle to establish a two-way travel bubble with Australia before March this year.

read more
Cabinet agrees in principle to getting Australia travel bubble running by early next year, Jacinda Ardern says

It relies on no significant development of the Covid situation in both countries, and the sign off from Australia's Cabinet, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

She said contingency plans needed to be in place in the event of an outbreak in Australia.

More recently, Ardern indicated she had spoken to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday, saying the two countries are working “quite closely together” on the regulatory work around vaccine approval.

New Zealand
Travel
Australia
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:47
'Realistic possibility' $48m esports tournament could be held in NZ, says gaming tycoon Gabe Newell
2
Business evacuated after 1000 litres of nitric acid spills in Christchurch
3
Makeshift container for rent in Wellington was consented but extra structures 'not on approved plan'
4
Outgoing US President Donald Trump wishes Joe Biden 'luck' in farewell speech
5
10,000 border workers will be vaccinated against Covid-19 first in NZ's rollout
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2021
02:51

Doctored video starring Ardern, Gayford in The Princess Bride draws mixed reviews
07:03

Worried officers believe they need to be armed amid surge of violence — Police Association president

Thunderstorm, wind warnings in place around New Zealand