 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Australian National Party denies leaking details of woman who accused Barnaby Joyce of sexual harassment

share

Source:

AAP

The acting Nationals' leader denies her party leaked details about a woman who has accused Barnaby Joyce of sexual harassment.

The calls are coming thick and fast for Mr Joyce to stand down as he waits for the High Court to decide whether he's eligible to be in parliament.

Source: 1 NEWS

Bridget McKenzie says she's not seen any evidence the National Party was behind the release of public details about Catherine Marriott, a former West Australian Rural Woman of the Year.

"I have commitments from the federal president and our federal director the National Party did not breach Ms Marriott's request for confidentiality, nor would it, nor should it," Senator McKenzie told ABC TV on Sunday.

"My understanding is through a range of networks that it wasn't unknown who the complainant was."
Ms Marriott broke her silence in a statement on Saturday and said she never intended the explosive allegations - denied by Mr Joyce - to go public.

She had asked the party to undertake a formal and confidential investigation to ensure there was accountability.

"This complaint was not made solely to address the incident against me - it is about speaking up against inappropriate behaviour by people in powerful positions," she said in a statement.
Senator McKenzie backed that sentiment.

"It's up to all of us to call out inappropriate behaviour where we see it and when we see it," she said.

However, she noted at this stage the complaint was just allegations and everybody involved should be given due process and natural justice.

She said she had been raised not to listen to rumours.

"But I do recognise that in hyper-masculine working environments, such as the mining industry, construction industry, other industries, that the culture of sexual harassment has been - exists," she said.

Asked if she was referring to parliament as a "hyper-masculine" environment, Senator McKenzie pointed to the gender imbalance among MPs.

"Whether you look at the media industry or other industries, where there is a dominant number of men employed, there are issues that need to be dealt with.

"But times are changing, and I think that's a really positive thing. The ministerial code that the PM has announced is a positive step."

Mr Joyce will officially quit as Nationals leader on Monday and go to the backbench following weeks of controversy over his relationship with former media advisor Vikki Campion, who's carrying his baby.

He has asked the Nationals to refer Ms Marriott's complaint to police and has described the allegation as "spurious and defamatory".

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Black Caps Trent Boult appeals during the first ODI Cricket match between the Black Caps and Pakistan at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. 6th January 2018.

LIVE: Black Caps spinner Mitch Santner strikes again, dismisses England's danger man Ben Stokes in ODI series opener

00:22
2
The British actress died of natural causes, her agent said.

Vicar of Dibley and Notting Hill actress dies, aged 53

3
Police car generic.

Name released of Tauranga woman who died after incident

4
Bartlett was the figurehead of the fight to get equal pay for aged care workers.

Jetstar accidentally charges New Zealander of the Year over booking mistake

5

Heavy rain and northwest winds predicted to hit parts of South Island


00:30
Lachlan Boshier was sin-binned for a dangerous tackle on Ryan Crotty as the Crusaders defeated the Chiefs 45-23.

Crusaders win over Chiefs marred by controversial penalty try and yellow card late in Super Rugby thriller

The Crusaders left it late against the Chiefs, coming away with a 45-23 win in Christchurch.

00:31
The Blues skipper is backing his team in their Super Rugby opener in Dunedin.

Super Rugby: Campbell Burnes' picks for the opening round of Super Rugby action

Burnes has broken down this week's two local derbies and the Hurricanes' long flight to South Africa.

01:56
The Crown says evidence against Sainey Marong is overwhelming.

Jury finds man guilty of strangling, murdering Christchurch sex worker Renee Duckmanton

The High Court jury took 50 minutes to return its verdict.

Beautiful orange umbrella and chair on the white sand beach

This summer set to officially be the hottest on record in New Zealand

Barring a run of "unprecedentdly cold" remaining days of the season, this summer will eclipse a record held for more than 80 years, says NIWA.

Watch: Beaming Zoi Sadowski-Synnott awarded bronze medal after historic Winter Olympics performance

The 16-year-old ended New Zealand's 26-year medal drought at the Winter Games with her run in the Ladies Big Air final.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 