Australian media identify tourist shot dead in Raglan campervan 'random attack'

The Australian man shot dead in Raglan this morning has been identified as 33-year-old Sean McKinnon, as Waikato police continue to hunt for the gunman.

A homicide investigation was launched this afternoon with police seeking a male gunman, Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley confirmed.

Mr McKinnon, who grew up in Warrnambool in south-west Victoria, was holidaying in New Zealand with his Canadian fiancée.

The couple were sleeping in a campervan in a carpark at Te Toto Gorge in Raglan early this morning when a man woke them up wanting the keys.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 33-year-old was then shot "more than once", with his Canadian fiancée managing to flee to a nearby address where she called police.

Police said they were called to "a serious incident" at 3.20am on Whaanga Road in Raglan.

Investigators were working through a number of leads about people of interest after tip-offs from members of the public this morning.

Mr Pitkethley said someone would have information about the attack and implored them to come forward to police.

Your playlist will load after this ad

“This is a random attack by at this stage what we can attribute to a sole offender but due to the circumstances of the attack it’s likely that he has confided in members of community,” Mr Pitkethley said.

Police want to speak to anyone who saw the White 2017 Toyota Hiace ZL registration KWF362 travelling from from Whaanga Road to Gordonton Road between 2am and 8am this morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton Police on 07 858 6200 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.