Australian man missing in Mt Aspiring National Park found alive in 'extraordinary' tale of survival

An Australian climber who's been missing on Mt Aspiring since midday Tuesday, 31 July has been found alive.

The 29-year-old man was found by searchers in a helicopter today with "slight frostbite", according to Rescue Coordination Centre NZ.

RCCNZ's Mike Roberts said "it's extraordinary" the man was standing up and waving at 5pm, when the Southern Lakes and Mt Aspiring helicopters arrived. The climber was located just north of the plateau at Quarterdeck Pass.

A Wanaka Alpine Cliff Rescue team and paramedic were dropped by helicopter and are staying with the climber "who is good spirits".

He is being provided with much needed hot food and drinks. The group will be evacuated tomorrow dependent on the weather.

The man activated a locater beacon just after midday Tuesday on Mount Aspiring National Park, after he was 24 hours overdue from a climb.

Earlier today Southern Lakes rescue helicopter team said there are grave concerns for the climber's safety after they aborted an earlier helicopter search effort.

On Tuesday night temperatures dropped to -9 degrees on the mountain, and search crews discovered the man's sleeping bag, wet weather gear and cooker at a hut called French Ridge, along a difficult path on the mountain.

The weather forecast for today is heavy rain, some thunderstorms, northerly winds of 50-60 km an hour and the temperature at 1800m on the mountain is between -2 and 0 degrees.


There are concerns for the tramper's welfare given the looming bad weather in the region.
A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle

Two people dead after two-car-crash in Napier

01:54
Experts are working to foil the cyber-security breach.

Hacker demands money from Taranaki high school prompting police probe and warnings from tech experts
10:10
1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch sat down with the Prime Minister on her first day back in New Zealand’s top job.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern talks about her time off with baby Neve, Winston Peters at the helm and what will happen next
00:33
Multiple people were injured, at least one seriously, in the crash on SH1.

Bus carrying iwi from Parliament rolls down bank into ditch in Manawatu

Pictures: Family photos of Jacinda Ardern, Clarke Gayford and Neve show proud parents on PM's first day back

Photographs of New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, her partner Clarke Gayford and their baby Neve have been released today. 

Jacinda Ardern, Clarke Gayford and baby Neve. Source: SUPPLIED

It comes as Jacinda Ardern's maternity leave finishes and she returns to the country's top job. 

Watch: Jacinda Ardern talks about her time off with baby Neve, Winston Peters at the helm

Jacinda Ardern, Clarke Gayford and baby Neve. Source: SUPPLIED

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters finished his time as Acting Prime Minister yesterday, flying to Singapore for duties as Foreign Minister. 

Jacinda Ardern, Clarke Gayford and baby Neve. Source: 1 NEWS

Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford was born on Thursday, June 21 at 4.45pm, weighing 3.31kg.

The family is heading to Wellington from Auckland this weekend to settle into Premier House.

Jacinda Ardern, Clarke Gayford and baby Neve. Source: SUPPLIED
Controversial far-right Canadian speakers Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux touched down in New Zealand last night.

Promoters sent out a photograph showing the pair posing under traditional Māori carvings in the Auckland Airport international arrivals hall.

The pair are known for their extreme and polarising views on topics such as feminism, gender, immigration and Islam and were banned by the Auckland Council from speaking at venues it owns earlier this month.

The Canadian pair are known for their extreme views on multiculturalism, feminism and race. Source: Sunday

They have managed to book an undisclosed private venue to hold their speaking rally and are due to speak tomorrow evening.

Canadian speakers Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux touch down in New Zealand. Source: SUPPLIED
