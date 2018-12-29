TODAY |

Australian hiker who died on Routeburn Track named

An Australian hiker has been named as the man who died while on the Routeburn Track on Friday.

The Routeburn Track, located between the Fiordland National Park and Mount Aspiring National Park in the South Island. Source: istock.com

Police today named him as 70-year-old Rex James Wright.

Emergency services were called to the scene, between Lake McKenzie Hut and Routeburn Falls Hut, about 12.45pm on Friday.

Seventy-year-old dies after fall on Routeburn track during guided walking tour

Mr Wright was seriously injured from a fall and a rescue helicopter was dispatched.

A paramedic on-board the helicopter later confirmed he had died.

The man was part of a guided walking tour.

His death will be referred to the Coroner and Worksafe has been notified.

