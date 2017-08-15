Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop headed our way - but unlikely to meet Jacinda Ardern

Australia's Foreign Minister Julie Bishop will visit New Zealand next month.

She is due to meet with Foreign Minister Winston Peters on Waiheke Island in the second weekend of February.

And, as a regular runner, Ms Bishop is planning a 'morning jog' around Auckland while she's here.

Ms Bishop is not expected to meet with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, which could have been a tense encounter.

Last year Ms Bishop said it would be difficult to trust a Labour government after a dual citizenship scandal involving Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce.

Tensions continued to simmer, with the two countries at odds over the treatment of refugees on Manus Island and over Australia's now-dumped plans to charge Kiwis higher university fees.