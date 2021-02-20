Australia to reopen travel bubble with New Zealand, but with conditions

Australian health officials are reopening a travel bubble New Zealand after Auckland's latest Covid-19 outbreak meant they temporarily pulled back from letting Kiwis in.

Your playlist will load after this ad

From 12.01am (2.01am NZT) tomorrow, Kiwis can travel across the ditch without paying for managed isolation.

But, in a statement to 1 NEWS this evening, Australia's chief medical officer said there would be entry conditions.

All passengers travelling from New Zealand on a green zone flight, who have been in Auckland for any period (with exception of the airport for travel) over the last 14-days, will be required to provide evidence at check-in of a negative PCR test conducted within 72 hours of the scheduled flight departure.

Routine pre-departure and on arrival screening will continue.

Travellers intending to fly domestically in Australia have also been advised to check all existing restrictions in their state of final destination.

The conditions will apply until 12.01am (2.01am NZT) on March 1.

It comes after three members of a South Auckland family were confirmed as community cases in New Zealand last weekend. There are now sevemn cases linked to the cluster.

After monitoring the situation over recent days, Australia's chief medical officer Professor Paul Kelly said the situation in New Zealand, and the nation's contact tracing efforts, showed the recent cases identified posed a low risk of the virus spreading in Australia.

“The AHPPC (Australian Health Protection Principal Committee) monitors the situation in many locations and will continue to advise on a range of decisions in the interest of the health of all Australians,” Kelly said.

“These decisions are not easy and we do not take them lightly – and all AHPPC members appreciate the ongoing patience and flexibility of Australians and New Zealanders, including those in the tourism and travel industry.