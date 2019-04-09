Australia ranks NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as most 'believable' politician

TODAY |

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has come out on top as Australia's most 'believable' politician. 

The study had six factors of 'believability', relevance, integrity, shared values, commitment, affinity and follow through. Those polled were asked their perception of 12 politicians.

Integrity carried the most objective weight in the study, the report wrote. 

Jacinda Ardern scored the highest, with 77 out of 100. Australia Labor Senator for South Australia Penny Wong received the second highest score, with 53, followed by former Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Julie Bishop on 52.  

Penny Wong.
Penny Wong. Source: Facebook

Controversial One Nation leader Pauline Hanson was ranked seventh with 44, followed by current Australian PM Scott Morrison on 43, Opposition leader Bill Shorten on 44 and former Australian PM Tony Abbot on 36. 

The far-right One Nation Party led by controversial figure Pauline Hansen was investigated by Al Jazeera for three years.
Pauline Hansen. Source: 1 NEWS

The report wrote that "Australians see our female candidates as having much greater leadership strength and believability than their male counterparts, even though none are on the ticket as their party’s leader at this election."

Scott Morrison addressed media after today's tragic events in Christchurch which killed many people at two mosques.
Scott Morrison Source: 1 NEWS

Sixty-nine per cent of respondents agreed that Jacinda Ardern 'represents her country well', with the same amount believing she was an 'inspirational leader'. 

"By comparison only Julie Bishop showed any strength in these respects across the Australian politicians," the report stated. 

STANFORD, CA - JULY 24: Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop speaks during a press conference at the Australia-U.S. Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN) at the Hoover Institution on the campus of Stanford University on July 24, 2018 in Stanford, California. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense James Mattis are participating in the two-day AUSMIN forum at Stanford University. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Former Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop speaks at a press conference. Source: Getty Images

"The study told us that Australians want more from political leaders, we want people we can get behind, that inspire us, that we’re proud of on the world stage, that we don’t just trust and believe, but believe in."

Research company Millward Brown with PR company opr polled 1,400 Australians between March and April this year. 

