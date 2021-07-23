Australia pauses green flights from NZ amid Covid outbreak

Australia's sealed its one-way travel bubble with New Zealand shut as the Covid-19 outbreak worsens on this side of the Tasman.

Planes at Auckland Airport (file picture). Source: istock.com

An end to green zone flights from New Zealand means any Kiwis heading across the ditch will have to carry out a 14-day stint in managed isolation.

After Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced an extension to the Alert Level 4 lockdown nationwide Friday, the Australian Department of Health reassessed its green flights.

"The Chief Medical Officer and Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC) will continue to monitor the situation in New Zealand and provided revised guidance as further information becomes available," they said.

New Zealand had already suspended green flights from Australia due to the New South Wales outbreak, but this latest announcement cuts the bubble entirely.

Anyone travelling to Australia from New Zealand until 11.59 pm on 24 August will need to spend 14 days in MIQ.

"Until this time, all flights originating in New Zealand will be classified as Red Zone flights," according to Australia's Department of Health.

The extension aligns with the proposed end to New Zealand's Level 4 lockdown, set to be reviewed by Cabinet on Monday.