Australia offers to bring Kiwis home who're stuck on cruise ship in Japan amid coronavirus outbreak

Kiwis in quarantine on board the coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise in Japan will hitch a ride with Australians if they're able to get out.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning she is in talks with her Australian counterpart Scott Morrison.

"They haven't confirmed any of their plans yet and no final decisions have been made by the Australian authorities," she said.

"If however they do have an assisted evacuation for their passengers, and they have a number, many more than us, they have said that they'll bring our New Zealanders home, back to Australia, we'll then work to get them back to New Zealand, but as I say, that's yet to, their final plans for Australia are yet to be confirmed."

Yesterday, Japan's Ministry of Health confirmed the total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases aboard the Diamond Princess ship docked in Yokohama Japan is now 355 - up 70 from the previous day.

There are 11 New Zealanders on board the ship, with two who have been unwell.

If the New Zealanders are able to come home they would likely be quarantined at the Whangaparoa military base where others evacuated from Wuhan are being held.

The news comes after Canada and Hong Kong overnight said they were going to get their citizens off too.