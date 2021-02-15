Australia halts one-way travel bubble with NZ after latest Covid-19 community cases

All travellers from New Zealand will now face a 14-day quarantine upon arrival in Australia, after three community cases of Covid-19 were detected in Auckland yesterday.
It places an immediate halt on the one-way trans-Tasman travel bubble.
Australia's chief medical officer held an emergency meeting late last night, announcing all flights from New Zealand would be classified as “red zone flights” for an initial period of 72 hours.
What will happen to Kiwis who have recently arrived in the country will be decided on a state-by-state basis.
Yesterday, the Ministry of Health confirmed the latest community cases include a mother, father and daughter from the same household in Papatoetoe, South Auckland.