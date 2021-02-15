Australia halts one-way travel bubble with NZ after latest Covid-19 community cases

All travellers from New Zealand will now face a 14-day quarantine upon arrival in Australia, after three community cases of Covid-19 were detected in Auckland yesterday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It places an immediate halt on the one-way trans-Tasman travel bubble.

Australia's chief medical officer held an emergency meeting late last night, announcing all flights from New Zealand would be classified as “red zone flights” for an initial period of 72 hours.

related What the change to Alert Level 3 means for Aucklanders

What will happen to Kiwis who have recently arrived in the country will be decided on a state-by-state basis.