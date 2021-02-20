Australia extends date to review trans-Tasman bubble arrangement, Auckland 'still a hotspot'

The pause on Aucklanders being able to travel to Australia quarantine-free continues as the Australian Health Ministry tonight says it still considers Auckland a "hotspot".

Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria and Tasmania all declared Auckland a Covid-19 hotspot until March 6, subject to a three-day review.

That review is now set to get underway on March 9.

"The Chief Medical Officer determined that Auckland remains a hotspot and the current New Zealand green zone flights arrangements should remain in place, with a revised end date of Tuesday, 9 March 2021. The situation will be reviewed again in 72 hours," the Australian Health Ministry said in a statement tonight.

"Normal green flight arrangements can continue for people who have not been in Auckland in the previous 14 days.

"This means they can travel to Australia without quarantine (including those in transit through Auckland)," the statement said.

Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria and Tasmania now require a 14-day quarantine for all travellers from Auckland.