Australia considers capital gains tax on overseas home owners that could hurt ex-pat Kiwis

Andrea Vance 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

Kiwis who own homes in Australia are nervous they'll be hit with a new capital gains tax aimed at foreign buyers, as the government there tries to make homes more affordable for Australians.

Aussie Treasurer Scott Morrison is trying to make homes more affordable for Australians - and it may hurt Kiwis across the Tasman.
Source: 1 NEWS

The move has blindsided the New Zealand government and would mean ex-pat Kiwis could be hit with a 50 per cent capital gains tax.

Prime Minister Bill English said "it's possible Kiwis are caught up in that but I haven’t seen any particular advice about the proposal".

Minister of Foreign Affairs Gerry Brownlee says officials are still working through the proposals and are in discussions with the Australian government about their intentions.

Kiwis who sell up before 2019 won’t be affected by the new tax.

The chairman of advocacy group Oz Kiwi says this could see an exodus back to New Zealand as people sell up before the deadline.

Andrea Vance

Australia

