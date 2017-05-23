Australia considers capital gains tax on overseas home owners that could hurt ex-pat Kiwis

Kiwis who own homes in Australia are nervous they'll be hit with a new capital gains tax aimed at foreign buyers, as the government there tries to make homes more affordable for Australians.

The move has blindsided the New Zealand government and would mean ex-pat Kiwis could be hit with a 50 per cent capital gains tax.

Prime Minister Bill English said "it's possible Kiwis are caught up in that but I haven’t seen any particular advice about the proposal".

Minister of Foreign Affairs Gerry Brownlee says officials are still working through the proposals and are in discussions with the Australian government about their intentions.

Kiwis who sell up before 2019 won’t be affected by the new tax.