 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Australia cancels almost 700 Kiwis' visas for crimes

share

Source:

NZN

More than one in two people who had their Australian visas cancelled for breaking the law were New Zealanders, official figures have revealed.

But a report by the Australian Commonwealth Ombudsman has been highly critical of the way non-citizens including Kiwis are treated in detention before being deported.

Between January 1, 2014 and February 29, 2016 Australian authorities cancelled 1219 non-citizen visas, including those of 697 New Zealanders.

The immigration policy gives the federal government the power to cancel visas in certain circumstances, including where a non-citizen is convicted of a crime.

Federal police were flown to the detention centre to try and quell 24 hours of disorder at the controversial site.

Source: 1 NEWS

The ombudsman's report reveals more than 400 visa cancellations were the result of assaults and other violent crimes, and nearly 150 for drug offences.

The report highlights the plight of several New Zealanders put into immigration detention centres pending review of their visas.

One man who had been living in Queensland before being imprisoned was moved to a detention centre in Western Australia after his visa was cancelled.

He had not seen his family, including wife, four children and grandchild, in 14 months because of distance and financial constraints.

Another New Zealand man jailed for fraud revealed he intended to return to New Zealand while seeking to have his visa cancellation revoked.

His Australian partner wanted to return with him and their two children but was unable to afford passports and the man was unaware what support was available to them.

Among the recommendations, the ombudsman suggested the Department of Immigration and Multicultural Affairs consider whether it's appropriate to continue detaining a person in an immigration detention centre.

"Particular consideration might be given to release on an appropriate visa, in light of the fact that permanent residents whose families are in Australia are unlikely to abscond," it says.

Related

Australia

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Adams scored 22 points, more than teammate Russell Westbrook, as the Thunder downed the Bulls 109-94.

Watch: Ruthless Steven Adams leads OKC demolition of Chicago Bulls

00:27
2
The pair, who are conservative and libertarian respectively, appeared to not take kindly to Streep's anti-Donald Trump talk.

Watch: Furious-looking Vince Vaughn and Mel Gibson glare at Meryl Streep during epic Golden Globes speech

3
Two people, including a 14-year-old boy, were flown to Waikato Hospital after a car went over a bank on Kopu-Hikuai Road.

Driver killed after oncoming vehicle crosses centre line near Thames

00:34
4
Pua Magasiva helped rescue a man trapped in a blazing car on Sunday in Orewa, north of Auckland.

Shortland Street star calls out newspaper for placing his half-naked photo in car crash story: 'Come on man, that's not me'

5
London woman Michelle McGagh buys her friends and family a round of drinks at the end of her one-year no buying challenge.

No car, clothes or coffee: Woman saves $39k during 'buy nothing year'

02:25
A coronial inquest ruled a dingo took baby Azaria after her parents had previously been charged over her death.

Michael Chamberlain, NZ-born father of baby Azaria, dies after cancer battle

A coronial inquest ruled a dingo took baby Azaria after her parents had previously been charged over her death.

02:09
An entire fire engine fleet has been blacklisted by Auckland firefighters amid claims they are endangering crews.

'The appliance stopped pumping' - one of the shocking problems reported with fire engine fleet

An entire fire engine fleet has been blacklisted by Auckland firefighters amid claims they are endangering crews.

01:19
TVNZ Weather Presenter Dan Corbett with the latest weather update.

'Summer's trying to arrive on the scene... but it's struggling!'

TVNZ Weather Presenter Dan Corbett with the latest weather update.

00:34
Pua Magasiva helped rescue a man trapped in a blazing car on Sunday in Orewa, north of Auckland.

Shortland Street star calls out newspaper for placing his half-naked photo in car crash story: 'Come on man, that's not me'

Pua Magasiva helped rescue a trapped man from a burning car in Orewa on Sunday.


01:06
Gin Wigmore had a sleepless night not wanting to miss her flight to the most remote place on earth.

En route to Antarctica: Giddy Gin Wigmore 'didn't wanna be the kid that missed the bloody Hercules flight!'

A Hercules ski plane has left Christchurch for Scott Base.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ