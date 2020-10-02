Australia announces one-way travel bubble to some states for New Zealanders heading across the Tasman

Australia has announced New Zealanders can travel to NSW or the Northern Territory without having to quarantine, starting later this month.

Composite image of Jacinda Ardern and Scott Morrison. Source: 1 NEWS

At this stage, New Zealand will not be offering the same deal for Australians when the "travel zone" is opened up on October 16, 1 NEWS understands.

Kiwis who travel to Australia will have to quarantine on their return here and they will have to pay for it if they go for a reason such as a holiday.

Australian deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said it would "allow New Zealanders and other residents in New Zealand who have not been in an area designated as a 'Covid-19 hotspot', in New Zealand in the preceding 14 days to travel quarantine-free to Australia."

McCormack said the threshold for an area to be classified as a hot spot was three days with less than three cases.

He said if a New Zealander had not been in a 'hot spot' for the last 14 days, "they’re welcome to come to the Northern Territory, they’re welcome to come to New South Wales".

"This is the first stage in what we hope to see as a trans-Tasman bubble between the two countries, not just that state and that territory."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was asked about a potential form of travel bubble.

"I want New Zealanders to bear in mind that even if Australia, and we have acknowledged that they may open up borders one-way for New Zealanders to go in without quarantine, that does not mean that they won't have to go into quarantine on return.

"In fact, at this stage, they will."