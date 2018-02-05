 

Aust Foreign Minister Julie Bishop arrives in NZ today for talks with Kiwi counterpart Winston Peters

Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop arrives in New Zealand today for talks with our Foreign Minster Winston Peters.

The Breakfast Club said it would be "just another meeting", despite Ms Bishop previously saying she would find it hard to work with a Labour government.
The two Foreign Ministers will meet in Auckland today and tomorrow for the formal six monthly foreign policy discussion between the two countries.

"Australia is New Zealand's most important bilateral partner and our discussion will help ensure the trans-Tasman relationship is working effectively," said Mr Peters.

"This meeting is part of the regular foreign policy consultation with Australia. We will discuss in depth the global and regional issues where we have shared interests," he said.

The two Foreign Ministers last met in November at the APEC Ministerial Meeting in Vietnam. 

The Australian Foreign Affairs Minister, Julie Bishop, will meet Winston Peters in Auckland on Friday and Saturday.

Their meeting in Auckland will also prepare the way for the annual meeting of New Zealand and Australian Prime Ministers due to take place next month in Australia.

Last year, Ms Bishop said it would be difficult to trust a Labour government after a dual citizenship scandal involving Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce.

Tensions continued to simmer, with the two countries at odds over the treatment of refugees on Manus Island and over Australia's now-dumped plans to charge Kiwis higher university fees.

On TVNZ1's Breakfast earlier this week, Labour MP Kieran McAnulty said it would be "just another meeting" between Winston Peters and Ms Bishop. 

"There's always going to be differences but [Australia] does remain our closest ally. I'd say it'll be all sorts of international items on the agenda that Australia might be looking for New Zealand support and vice versa," he said.

'Just another meeting' - few fireworks expected when Winston Peters meets Australia's Julie Bishop

