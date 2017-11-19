 

Aussies keen for resettlement of refugees into NZ - poll

Australians would be happy to see refugees resettled in New Zealand, according to a new poll.

She said her offer of taking Manus Island refugees may not be welcome, but she saw a role with Manus Island to "assist Australia".

The Sky News ReachTEL poll revealed that of those surveyed, 58 per cent supported the resettlement of refugees in New Zealand, while 19 per cent are opposed and 23 per cent couldn't decide.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told Newstalk ZB today New Zealand "doesn't have the same issues that Australia has, but we see that we have a role to play in helping or assisting resolving those issues for them and resettlement is part of that".

Ms Ardern has previously made the offer to resettle 150 asylum-seekers from the Manus Island detention centre, which is now closed.

Jacinda Ardern is being warned her stance could be creating tensions in the trans-Tasman relationship.
However, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has not yet accepted the offer.

Australia

