Aussies attracted by NZ regional tourism campaign spent less money

A regional tourism campaign hailed as a success resulted in the attracted visitors spending less money nationwide.

Tourism New Zealand ran a $1.8 million initiative over January and February last year to attract Australian travellers from the state of Victoria to the Northland region.

Bay of Islands (file picture). Source: istock.com

It released a statement which said the marketing blitz had boosted the number of visitors to Northland and their spending there.

However, the agency has revealed the visitors spent less than if they had visited other parts of the country.

Tourism New Zealand (TNZ) chief executive Stephen England-Hall said the campaign was a success as its purpose was to see whether it was possible to attract certain types of tourists to specific areas.

"We can definitely see an increase in spend in Northland from Victorians. We saw an increase in volume, in numbers of visitors.

"But overall, the net impact for New Zealand was actually worse.

"The total spend by those visitors was actually down [compared to] if they had been a regular visitor targeting the overall New Zealand community."

Mr England-Hall said that was mostly because there were fewer hospitality and retail options in Northland than in the rest of the country.

TNZ was not immediately able to provide the difference in spending.

A targeted campaign cost "an awful lot more money" than a generic one, he said.

Tourism NZ has just concluded a second campaign, "Regional 2.0," promoting Northland and the South Island's West Coast to all Australians.

The $3.2m tourism drive is designed to confirm the initial campaign's findings. The results are expected later this year.

Mr England-Hall said in future the agency would likely encourage people to visit a variety of regions, rather than targeting one.

"It looks like that would be a much more effective thing for us to be doing."

However, he rejected any suggestion that meant the initial campaign was a failure.

"We'd say the campaign was a huge success because the purpose of the campaign was to determine whether or not we could influence behaviour at a scale.