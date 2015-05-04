 

Aussie tourist attacked trying to stop man suffering racial abuse in Wanaka

An Australian tourist was allegedly attacked when he intervened in the racial abuse of a man by three other men at Wanaka's Puzzling World attraction at the weekend, police say.

Three men allegedly assaulted the Australian man when he intervened in what appeared to be a racially targeted verbal altercation on Saturday afternoon, said Detective Alan Lee.

The Australian tourist was checked by medical staff following the attack and was not seriously injured, Mr Lee said.

The man who was being racially abused has not been identified but is believed to be of Indian descent, he said.

Wanaka Police would like to hear from this man or anyone who was at Puzzling World on Saturday afternoon and witnessed the incident.

They also want to hear of any sightings of a black Mazda ute with the registration plate ABA406 in the Wanaka area on Saturday.

The ute had a quad bike on the back at the time.

