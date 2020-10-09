Aussie tourism boss disappointed trans-Tasman travel bubble has become 'quite political'

The Australian tourism industry is hopeful that the upcoming one-way travel bubble with New Zealand will encourage more visitors - but also disappointed that discussions around arrangements have become "quite political".

Three Australian states - New South Wales, Northern Territories and Australian Capital Territory - will not require travellers entering the country from New Zealand to undergo a quarantine period on arrival from October 16 - which is next Friday.

However, New Zealand is currently not offering a reciprocal exemption - so Kiwis heading to Australia would still need to undergo isolation, likely a their own cost, upon returning.

Australian Tourism Industry Council Executive Director Simon Westaway, speaking to TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning, said the exemption was good news, and that it hopefully signals the start of things to come.

He agreed that the state-by-state exemptions were "very confusing" and said it was a shame that "it's become quite political".

"You've got to walk before you can run," he said.

"It will make a difference to some people - it's a step - we need to see some additional steps off the back of this."

The New Zealand-Australia relationship had always been an important one, he said, and people on both sides of the Tasman are keen to see things get moving again.

"I do generally think we can, in this part of the world, get Australia and New Zealand moving together and working forward," Westaway said.

"We do have to return international travel at some point - it's critical to both economies.