TODAY |

Aussie PM likely to be one of the first to use trans-Tasman bubble with NZ visit

Source:  AAP

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is likely to be one of the first Australians to skip New Zealand's quarantine queue when the long-awaited trans-Tasman bubble is finally launched.

Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Source: 1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will announce a start date for quarantine-free travel for Australians to visit NZ this afternoon.

Given all Australian states save WA are already open to NZ visitors, this will effectively open the trans-Tasman bubble.

With the bubble will come the resumption of tourism, the reuniting of families, and the return of business-as-usual diplomacy.

The trans-Tasman PMs meet formally at the start of each year for the Australia- NZ Leaders' Meeting, and it is Aotearoa's turn to host in 2021.

Rather than hold the meeting virtually, both countries have deferred the talks to allow for an in-person gathering.

"We were due to have our leader-level meeting at the beginning of the year. Our hope had been to do that face-to-face," she said in Wellington on Tuesday morning.

"We both are keen to get on with it as soon as possible and the venue is due to be New Zealand and so we're looking forward to welcoming him here at a date that can be mutually decided upon."

The two leaders spoke on Easter Monday as NZ gears up for the border changes.

At the last meeting, Ms Ardern chastised Mr Morrison for Australia's deportations policy, saying "do not deport your people, and your problems".

The NZ leader has not left the country since, while Mr Morrison has travelled to Japan to meet new prime minister Yoshihide Suga.

Queenstown has been mooted as a possible venue given NZ's need to spruik its suffering tourism industry.

"Those leader-level talks are always incredibly important to both sides," Ms Ardern said on Tuesday.

"I imagine that will be something we'll set a date around in fairly short order."

New Zealand
Australia
Coronavirus Pandemic
Travel
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Seventeen new Covid-19 cases found at NZ's border, ahead of travel bubble announcement
2
Six dead in Texas after brothers form pact to kill family, then selves
3
Hawke’s Bay woman stunned after being offered Covid vaccine - 'I'm definitely not priority'
4
Take a look inside Foodstuffs' new storehouse, the size of eight rugby fields
5
Labour MP Kiri Allan diagnosed with stage 3 cervical cancer, taking medical leave
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Southwest Airlines pilot arrested, accused of indecent exposure during flight
02:19

'Real difference' for people — Local authorities thrilled as first Hamilton-Auckland trains set off
02:14

‘She is remarkable’ — Jacinda Ardern ‘gutted’ by news of MP Kiri Allan’s cancer

06:07

Trans-Tasman bubble likely to lead to higher domestic tourism costs