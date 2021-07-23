TODAY |

Aussie music acts to miss NZ shows after pausing of travel bubble

Source:  1 NEWS

Several international music acts scheduled to play shows in NZ won’t be allowed into the country because of the trans-Tasman bubble closure.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Government this afternoon announced their decision to pause quarantine-free travel between New Zealand and Australia.

Live Nation’s Mark Kneebone says Dope Lemon and Allen Stone are two of the acts who Kiwis will miss out on seeing.

Courtney Barnett, The Chats, Julia Jacklin all came in last week, says Kneebone.

He says Auckland's winter music festival will go ahead.

Live Nation's Mark Kneebone discusses international acts post closure of trans-Tasman bubble Source: 1 NEWS

“We’ve sold out most of the shows so it’s not everything, but it’s a lot.”

The bubble will be shut from 11.59pm tonight and will be reassessed in eight weeks.


New Zealand
Auckland
Music
