 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Aussie mother breaks down talking about daughter who suffered severe electric shock from garden tap

share

Source:

AAP

A girl who suffered a severe electric shock from a garden tap at her family's public housing property in Perth, Australia has a catastrophic brain injury and may not survive, her mother says.

Denishar Woods, 10, is in a critical condition in a Perth hospital.
Source: Nine

Denishar Woods, 11, is in a critical but stable condition at Princess Margaret Hospital after touching the tap at the Beldon property last Saturday night.

Her mother Lacey Harrison cried and was comforted by family as she spoke to reporters outside hospital today.

"Denishar suffered a catastrophic brain injury, which won't bring her back to me ever," Ms Harrison said.

"Once they pull the tubes out she's got to see if she can breathe, but that's as much as her life represents anymore.

"I want my baby back, I want my baby back."

Denishar will be temporarily taken off life support to see how she reacts, and if she cannot breathe on her own, another attempt will be made in a few days.

"Unless there's a miracle in there, which I believe, I want to believe, that she's going to fight the odds of the medical expertise," Ms Harrison said.

"I want to sit by her bedside and I won't leave her, but it's going to be scary and as the doctor said, it's going to be very ugly."

Ms Harrison says doctors predict "she won't make it".

"I like to believe she will, I need to believe," she said.

Lawyers have said Denishar's family may be eligible for a multi-million dollar compensation claim.

The state government has offered short-term motel accommodation to the family, but they have instead been staying with relatives.

A GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign has so far raised more than $2000 for the family.

An investigation into the incident is continuing.

Related

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Out-of-control Chinese space station possibly on crash course with New Zealand

00:29
2
The Highlanders defeated the Stormers 33-15 in Dunedin.

Relentless Highlanders punish Stormers late, come out on top in bruising Super Rugby battle

00:39
3
The PM was on a tour of the Pacific when the news broke.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern's priceless reaction on learning of Trump's pending talks with North Korea

01:40
4
Sheeran caught up with TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp to discuss his feelings on the mural.

'Not everyone in NZ likes me' – Ed Sheeran addresses controversial Dunedin mural of himself costing ratepayers

5
American aviatrix Amelia Earhart poses with flowers as she arrives in Southampton, England.

Breakthrough in decades-old mystery of missing aviator Amelia Earhart, claims anthropologist

01:40
Sheeran caught up with TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp to discuss his feelings on the mural.

'Not everyone in NZ likes me' – Ed Sheeran addresses controversial Dunedin mural of himself costing ratepayers

Sheeran caught up with TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp to discuss his feelings on the mural.

02:01
The UK fight involving Kiwi Joseph Parker is scheduled for April 1.

Parker vs Joshua fight promoters say Easter trading laws dealing knockout blow to Kiwis looking to enjoy the bout

The UK fight involving Kiwi Joseph Parker is scheduled for April 1.

00:32
Orchard owner Jordan Alison told 1 NEWS the jet boat was used to evacuate people trapped in a two-story house.

Raw video: Jet boat negotiates flooded Napier orchard to pull off dramatic rescue

The jet boat was used to evacuate people stranded in their two-story home.

02:35
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Be prepared for 'strong winds, very heavy rain' on Monday as chance of Cylone Hola hitting the North Island looms

TVNZ meteorologist Dan Corbett says "one of the scenarios" for the cyclone is that it will hit the top of New Zealand late Monday.

00:54
Jordan Alison's cherry orchard was turned into a lake in the torrential rains yesterday.

Watch: 'Like Niagra Falls' - Napier orchard manager describes traumatic scenes as deluge of rain leaves crops waterlogged

A jet boat was required to rescue people stranded in their homes.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 