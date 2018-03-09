Aussie mother breaks down talking about daughter who suffered severe electric shock from garden tap

A girl who suffered a severe electric shock from a garden tap at her family's public housing property in Perth, Australia has a catastrophic brain injury and may not survive, her mother says.

Denishar Woods, 11, is in a critical but stable condition at Princess Margaret Hospital after touching the tap at the Beldon property last Saturday night.

Her mother Lacey Harrison cried and was comforted by family as she spoke to reporters outside hospital today.

"Denishar suffered a catastrophic brain injury, which won't bring her back to me ever," Ms Harrison said.

"Once they pull the tubes out she's got to see if she can breathe, but that's as much as her life represents anymore.

"I want my baby back, I want my baby back."

Denishar will be temporarily taken off life support to see how she reacts, and if she cannot breathe on her own, another attempt will be made in a few days.

"Unless there's a miracle in there, which I believe, I want to believe, that she's going to fight the odds of the medical expertise," Ms Harrison said.

"I want to sit by her bedside and I won't leave her, but it's going to be scary and as the doctor said, it's going to be very ugly."

Ms Harrison says doctors predict "she won't make it".

"I like to believe she will, I need to believe," she said.

Lawyers have said Denishar's family may be eligible for a multi-million dollar compensation claim.

The state government has offered short-term motel accommodation to the family, but they have instead been staying with relatives.

A GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign has so far raised more than $2000 for the family.