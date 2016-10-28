 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Aussie manuka honey as powerful as Kiwi cousin, study says

share

Source:

NZN

New Zealand may have retained the Bledisloe Cup after a record 18th straight win over Australia but it can no longer claim to produce the best manuka honey, according to a new study.

While honey has been used therapeutically for hundreds of years, the growing global crisis of antibiotic resistance has revived interest in its clinical use.

University of Technology Sydney researchers have found Australian manuka honey is as powerful against bacteria as the more commonly known New Zealand variety.

Police say the honey was likely being prepared to export overseas.

Source: 1 NEWS

This is very "exciting" and could be a game-changer for the more than 12,000 local beekeepers because Australia has more than 80 types of the manuka tree growing across the country compared to New Zealand, which has only one species, study lead author Dr Nural Cokcetin says.

The researchers studied more than 80 honey samples from NSW and Queensland flowering manuka (Leptospermum) trees and found the nectar-derived chemical that gives NZ manuka honey its unique antibacterial properties is present in Australian varieties.

Police say the honey was likely being prepared to export overseas.
Source: 1 NEWS

The research also found the antibacterial properties of honey remain unchanged for several years when stored properly.

All honeys have different flavours and medicinal properties, depending on the flowers bees visit for nectar.

What makes manuka honey so special is the exceptionally high level of stable antibacterial activity, arising from a naturally occurring compound in the nectar of manuka flowers.

A growing trend in the theft of honey is causing a stir with Police working hard to track down the criminals.
Source: 1 NEWS

It's this ingredient that acts against golden staph infections and other superbugs resistant to current antibiotics.

New Zealand is the primary source of medicinal honey but the country grows only one Leptospermum species, and its honey bee population is threatened by the parasitic varroa mite.

Australia is home to 83 of the 87 known Leptospermum species and is free of the varroa mite.

"Our study provides the proof for what we've long assumed - that this compound, methylglyoxal, is present in high levels in Australian manuka honeys," said Dr Cokcetin.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:47
1
In town for the ASB Classic next week, Williams and fellow star Caroline Wozniacki landed in Auckland this morning.

Serena Williams announces engagement after New Zealand arrival

2
The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend are on holiday in New Zealand.

Big Bang Theory star takes selfies while on holiday in NZ

00:17
3
The man shared the video with his friends on Instagram, sparking an online backlash.

Aussie bodybuilder banned from gym for life after mocking woman working out in video

00:18
4
The superstar arrived this morning to compete in next week’s ASB Classic in Auckland.

'Hey all you Kiwi's out there!' – Serena Williams' personal message to New Zealand

00:47
5
In town for the ASB Classic next week, Williams and fellow star Caroline Wozniacki landed in Auckland this morning.

Watch: She's here! Tennis superstar Serena Williams touches down in NZ

00:35
Tournament director Karl Budge reeled off some big names when asked who could replace Juan Martin del Potro.

'We've contacted Federer, Nadal and Novak' – another tennis superstar could be heading to ASB Classic

Tournament director Karl Budge reeled off some big names when asked who could replace Juan Martin del Potro.

Police say the honey was likely being prepared to export overseas.

Aussie manuka honey as powerful as Kiwi cousin, study says

Sydney researchers have found Australian manuka honey is as powerful against bacteria as the more commonly known NZ variety.

ASB Classic lose big names as Ivanovic, Stephens both withdraw

Defending champion Stephens has pulled out with injury, while Ivanovic has retired.

00:31
Rolleston says "I have angels watching over me" after the crash near Opotiki in July.

Video: 'I feel blessed to live another day' – Boy star James Rolleston speaks after harrowing July car crash

"I took so much for granted, like brushing my teeth and talking," the actor says five months on from the serious crash.

John Armstrong: Obama sounds like a whining loser claiming he would've beaten Trump in US election

The false and rather ludicrous claim of victory reveals the degree to which the Democrats are deluding themselves, writes our columnist.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ