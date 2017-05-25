This is what Aussie kids believed missing in NZ could look like now

Source:
Australian Federal Police have released aged progressed images of two missing children it is believed could be living in New Zealand.
From left, how Thomas and Serena Speath, 7 and 8 respectively, could look by now.
Source: Supplied
Last week the father of Serena and Thomas Speath, Harry Speath, flew to the South Island searching for them.
He hasn't seen them since December 2014 when his ex-wife Jane Adare vanished with them in defiance of a family court order.
Now forensic artists from the United States National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children has created images of what the pair - who are now seven and eight - may look like today.
It is part of a campaign to mark International Missing Children's Day.
Harry Speath believes it is possible Jane Adare sailed across the Tasman with the children and settled around Christchurch. Jane Adare is a trained nurse.
The pair divorced two months before the children went missing.
