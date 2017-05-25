This is what Aussie kids believed missing in NZ could look like now

Australian Federal Police have released aged progressed images of two missing children it is believed could be living in New Zealand.

From left, how Thomas and Serena Speath, 7 and 8 respectively, could look by now. Source: Supplied

Last week the father of Serena and Thomas Speath, Harry Speath, flew to the South Island searching for them.

He hasn't seen them since December 2014 when his ex-wife Jane Adare vanished with them in defiance of a family court order.

Now forensic artists from the United States National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children has created images of what the pair - who are now seven and eight - may look like today.

It is part of a campaign to mark International Missing Children's Day.

Harry Speath believes it is possible Jane Adare sailed across the Tasman with the children and settled around Christchurch. Jane Adare is a trained nurse.