Aussie climber rescued from Mt Aspiring after miracle tale of survival

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand

The Australian soldier who was found alive on Mount Aspiring has been rescued from the mountain to safety.

The climber was standing up and waving when helicopters reached him late yesterday and was believed to have only slight frostbite after surviving by digging a snow cave.

A spokesperson for Maritime NZ confirmed to 1 NEWS that rescuers flew 29-year-old Terry Hatch down from the mountain this afternoon.

He had been on the mountain in freezing conditions for a week. He activated his emergency beacon at midday on Monday.

Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand search and rescue mission coordinator Geoff Lunt said the soldier's army skills and training may have helped him survive.

"I'm assuming that he's an experienced climber ... we think he dug himself a snow dug-out shelter and that's helped in his survivability over these last few days."

The man had left food and equipment at French Ridge hut before climbing the mountain.

"A lot of climbers leave a lot of their equipment and clothing at a base camp and then make a fast ascent on the mountain that they're climbing and then come back down again," Mr Lunt said

Senior search and rescue member Jeff Lunt said they're hopeful to have a helicopter land to rescue the climber missing since Tuesday.
Topics
New Zealand
Masked would-be robber wields weapon at Dunedin dairy

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Dunedin and Otago

A would-be robber wearing a mask presented a weapon and demanded money at a Dunedin dairy last night.

The robber left the dairy on Pine Hill Road with nothing shortly before 7pm, Thursday.

Police investigating the hold-up carried out a scene examination this morning and will review CCTV footage.

Officers are interested in any sightings of a white Subaru in the area of Pine Hill Road between 6pm and 7pm last night.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dunedin Police on (03) 471 4800, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Dunedin and Otago
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics

Far-right Canadian speakers Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux have responded to the news the Auckland venue hosting their speaking event tonight has cancelled it, only an hour after the location was revealed.

The event was due to take place in Mount Eden at the Powerstation venue at 6pm.

Posting to Twitter Molyneux wrote: "It turns out that you cannot give a speech about free speech in New Zealand. More details to follow."

His fellow speaker Lauren Southern also posted to Twitter shortly after.

"One does not simply walk into a venue in New Zealand," she wrote.

Southern's agent Caolan Robertson also reacted to the news online saying the Auckland venue is no stranger to holding controversial events.

Powerstation's owner, Peter Campbell told 1 NEWS he's cancelled the event saying it was going to be disruptive to neighbours and the area.

Social media has been awash with discussion of the Canadian's visit, including TV personality Te Hamua Nikora who said the pair were against multiculturalism, unlike Aotearoa.

Event organiser David Pellowe had expected protesters to attend tonight's event.

Promoter Axiomatic says all tickets sold for the show will be refunded within 14 days.

Controversial Canadian far right speakers Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux arrived in New Zealand yesterday.
Topics
New Zealand
Politics