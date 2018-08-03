Aussie climber rescued from Mt Aspiring after miracle tale of survival

The Australian soldier who was found alive on Mount Aspiring has been rescued from the mountain to safety.

The climber was standing up and waving when helicopters reached him late yesterday and was believed to have only slight frostbite after surviving by digging a snow cave.

A spokesperson for Maritime NZ confirmed to 1 NEWS that rescuers flew 29-year-old Terry Hatch down from the mountain this afternoon.

He had been on the mountain in freezing conditions for a week. He activated his emergency beacon at midday on Monday.

Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand search and rescue mission coordinator Geoff Lunt said the soldier's army skills and training may have helped him survive.

"I'm assuming that he's an experienced climber ... we think he dug himself a snow dug-out shelter and that's helped in his survivability over these last few days."

The man had left food and equipment at French Ridge hut before climbing the mountain.