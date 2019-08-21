TODAY |

Aussie broadcaster Alan Jones claims victimhood after Ardern insult causes internet backlash

Australian broadcaster Alan Jones is claiming he is the victim of a vicious social media campaign to bring him down.

It comes in the wake of his comments about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. He said her Australian counterpark Scott Morrison should "shove a sock down her throat" after she said "Australia has to answer to the Pacific" on climate change during the Pacific Islands Forum in Tuvalu.

Sydney broadcaster Alan Jones has copped criticism from PM Scott Morrison over the statement.

It's also been revealed Mr Jones said Mr Morrison should "get tough" with Ms Ardern "with a few backhanders".

But he's since apologised and said he doesn't have a problem with women.

Several advertisers have since pulled their sponsorship from his radioshow, but Mr Jones said he doesn't care.


It comes after the Aussie broadcaster said Australian PM Scott Morrison should "shove a sock down her throat".
