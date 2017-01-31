 

Aussie Big Bash streakers slapped with $6k fine - so why did Eden Park nudie get off scot free?

Punishment for an Eden Park streaker let off with a slap on the wrist is in stark contrast to what's happening across the Tasman.

In an interview with The Rock radio station, the anonymous 24-year-old said the streak at Eden Park yesterday was the result of a dare with his mates.
Two Aussie cousins who sprinted nude in opposite directions across the Sydney Cricket Ground during the Big Bash League on January 14 were fined $6,000 for entering the pitch without authorisation.

The tradies will also have to face Waverley Local Court on March 1 when more charges will be laid and have been banned from the Sydney Cricket Ground and the Sydney Football Stadium for two years. 

One of the gutsy streakers told the Daily Telegraph, "it had to be done" due to the boring nature of the game. 

Chad Sharp said while he didn't regret streaking, in hindsight the penalties have made him think twice.

"If I could go back to that moment where I was about to jump the fence I wouldn't do it again," Sharp said.

Although he didn't escape security guards, the Eden Park streaker did dodge a fine.

Police have not laid any charges against the 24-year-old, instead they have issued him with a formal warning over the incident. 

The police said they decided a "formal caution" was deemed as the appropriate action. 

He was given a lifetime ban from Eden Park. 

This angle of the NZ-Oz ODI streaker incident shows the moment he started his mad dash, before he tripped on an advertising sign on the other side of the pitch
Back in 2007, a new legislation was passed into law in New Zealand to crack down on streakers and ticket scalping, as well as to put an end to 'ambush marketeers' who seek to advertise their goods without being sponsors of an event. 

Under the Major Events Management Act, streakers can be fined a maximum of $5000 and face up to three months imprisonment. 

NZ Cricket Palyers Association boss Heath Mills said he thought harsher penalties would've been given to the 24-year-old to highlight the danger of his actions.

On the 1 NEWS Facebook page, some readers have commented that they believe the man got away scot free.

The cuts and bruises are likely to be ugly after this man's streak came to a painful halt.
"What's the point of having a fine and not applying it? In Oz they get a fine and banned from future events," said Greg Foster. 

Traceylee Martin said streakers should be fined the first time, "then there won't be a second". 

However, Tanita Wirihana found the humorous side to the act, saying "Fine? How about a medal? Takes a lot of courage to do something like that". 

