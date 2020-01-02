Aussie baby becomes fourth family member to share same birthday

An Aussie baby shares more than just blood with her family - she shares the same birthday with three others in her family tree.

Natalie Kollis, with her newborn Bronte, and grandfather Joel George Bullock. They all share the same birthday, along with Joel's mum Doreen May Nissan. Source: Supplied via Essential Baby

Bronte Kollis was born on December 16, last year.

She shares the birthday with her great-great-grandmother Doreen May Nissan, who was born in 1914. Doreen's son, and Bronte's great-grandfather, Joel George Bullock was the second to be born on the special date in 1936.

The chance occurrence skipped a generation, until Joel's daughter Wendy gave birth to Natalie Kollis in 1987. Natalie is Bronte's mum.

Natalie told Essential Baby that she and her husband Alexander were unaware of how significant their daughter's birthday was though until after she was born last month.

"I didn't even know about it until this week when my aunt Sally, my mum's sister, did some investigating and sent it to my mum, who sent it to Alexander," Natalie told the publication.

They're not the only ones though. According to the Guinness World Records they share the record of four family members with the same birthday with six other families in the US, Finland and Japan.