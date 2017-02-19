Aussie aiming to become 100th person to swim Cook Strait

An Australian man is attempting to become the 100th person to swim across Cook Strait.

Marty Filipowski swimming Cook Strait Source: 1 NEWS

Marty Filipowski, from Sydney, is hoping to reach the South Island by 6pm, after leaving Wellington at around 9.30am today.

The 53-year-old began swimming in his small backyard pool, but has been swimming long distance for five years and even swam the English Channel in 2013.