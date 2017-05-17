 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Auditor-General to stand down while independent inquiry held into suitability following transport fraud

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Auditor-General Martin Matthews is standing down to allow for an independent inquiry to be undertaken into his suitability for the position.

Some are questioning the appointment of Joanne Harrison's then-boss to such a high position.
Source: 1 NEWS

It comes after pressure begun to mount last week for an independent investigation into the handling of the woman who duped the Ministry of Transport out of $750,000. 

The decision was announced after a meeting was held by The Offices of Parliament Committee to discuss Mr Matthews' role as Auditor-General.

He was head of the Ministry of Transport when the fraudster, Joanne Harrison, was employed, and later fired. 

According to the NZ Herald, Mr Matthews rung the Speaker and offered to stand down from his position last night. 

The review is expected to take a fortnight. 

"I stand by the actions I took when Secretary for Transport, and know that I acted appropriately based on the information available to me at the time," he said in a statement.

"However, the current media coverage about these matters has the potential to undermine the important constitutional role of the Controller and Auditor-General."

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Hamilton Airport

Light aircraft lands safely at Hamilton Airport after full emergency declared

02:59
2
Dr Lance O’Sullivan blasts anti-vaccination gathering: 'Your presence here will cause babies to die'

Watch: 'Your presence here will cause babies to die' - Dr Lance O'Sullivan stuns guests at anti-vax doco by leaping on stage to explain why their message is a killer


3
Homeless man Chris Parker cradled a woman in his arms as she passed away after Manchester attack.

'Absolute hero' - donations flood in for heroic homeless man who cradled injured woman until she passed away after Manchester attack


4

Heroic aunt dies after shielding niece, 11, from deadly Manchester blast

01:58
5
Dr Lance O’Sullivan and anti-vaccine campaigner Trisha Shiel confronted each other before the screening of Vaxxed in Kaitaia last night.

Raw video: 'You already are a nasty guy' - anti-vax campaigner takes on Dr Lance O'Sullivan in heated confrontation outside film screening

01:58
Dr Lance O’Sullivan and anti-vaccine campaigner Trisha Shiel confronted each other before the screening of Vaxxed in Kaitaia last night.

Raw video: 'You already are a nasty guy' - anti-vax campaigner takes on Dr Lance O'Sullivan in heated confrontation outside film screening

Dr O’Sullivan and Trisha Shiel clashed before the screening of Vaxxed in Kaitaia last night.

00:48
Dr O'Sullivan says taxpayer-funded healthcare professionals had no place being at a screening of 'Vaxxed' in Kaitaia.

Watch: Furious Dr Lance O'Sullivan asks why DHB staff were at anti-vax film - 'It is incompatible for you to be here'

Dr O'Sullivan said taxpayer-funded healthcare professionals had no place at the event.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

01:23
Thousands joined in the vigil today after the deadly attack in which 22 people were killed.

'An attack remains highly likely' - arrest made in Manchester attack, as 'large scale' investigation away

The explosion at an Ariana Grande concert yesterday killed 22 people.


00:30
Stephen Jones says if he "didn’t help, he wouldn’t be able to live with himself".

Video: Homeless man who helped injured children in Manchester attack 'had to pull nails out of little girl's face'

A hero, Stephen Jones, came to the aid of the injured outside the Ariana Grande concert yesterday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ