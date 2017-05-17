Auditor-General to stand down while independent inquiry held into suitability following transport fraud

Auditor-General Martin Matthews is standing down to allow for an independent inquiry to be undertaken into his suitability for the position.

It comes after pressure begun to mount last week for an independent investigation into the handling of the woman who duped the Ministry of Transport out of $750,000.



The decision was announced after a meeting was held by The Offices of Parliament Committee to discuss Mr Matthews' role as Auditor-General.

He was head of the Ministry of Transport when the fraudster, Joanne Harrison, was employed, and later fired.

According to the NZ Herald, Mr Matthews rung the Speaker and offered to stand down from his position last night.

The review is expected to take a fortnight.

"I stand by the actions I took when Secretary for Transport, and know that I acted appropriately based on the information available to me at the time," he said in a statement.