Auditor-General to look into New Zealand's PPE supply and distribution amid pandemic

The Auditor-General will carry out an independent review of the Ministry of Health's management of personal protective equipment (PPE) required for the Covid-19 response.

The review will include how the Ministry manages PPE stocks, how they ensure adequate supply, and how it is distributed.

"We will assess the controls over procurement, distribution to district health boards and others, and controls over the stock levels," the Office of the Auditor-General said.

"We will report on how the Ministry is responding to challenges and recommend improvements where appropriate.

"Our focus will be on the Ministry’s approach from early 2020 and in response to Covid-19."

The review will not physically inspect stock levels because staff are unable to visit the locations during Level 4 or 3.

It will also not cover the appropriateness of the Ministry's recommendations around who should or shouldn't be using PPE.

The review is expected to take a month, and results will be published publicly. 

