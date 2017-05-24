Auditor-General given two weeks to respond to investigation about tenure during Joanne Harrison transport fraud saga

Auditor-General Martin Matthews has been given two weeks to respond to an investigation into his suitability for the job after questions were raised about his tenure at the Ministry of Transport.

Parliament's speaker David Carter told 1 NEWS the Offices of Parliament Committee has received a report by senior public servant Sir Maarten Wevers, who was asked to review Mr Matthews' position.

Martin Matthews was the Ministry's chief executive when Joanne Harrison was employed and then investigated for fraud.

In February, Harrison was sentenced to three-and-a-half years jail for taking $726,000 while she was the ministry's general manager for organisational development.

Harrison used fictitious invoices made out to three different entities, which had bank accounts in her name, and spent the money on personal credit cards and a Kiwibank home loan.

Martin Matthews agreed to stand aside in favour of his deputy, while the review was complete.

David Carter refused to say what the findings were or what implications, if any, they could have for Mr Matthews.