Auckland's western line train services out for rush hour after truck crashes into powerlines

Auckland Transport says a fix to train powerlines on the western line is still a few hours away, after a truck crashed into them in Mt Eden this afternoon.

Police say a truck hit the train powerlines at the intersection of Boston Road and Normanby Road.

Auckland Transport says train services on the western line will be out for at least the next few hours as KiwiRail crews look to repair the powerlines.

Some rail replacement buses have also been put on to help commuters with their journey home.