Auckland's weather set to be a 'standout' with fine weekend weather expected all over around NZ

Fina and settled weather expected this for most of the country this weekend following the rain and with brought by ex-tropical Cyclone Gita earlier in the week.

A ridge of high pressure will move over New Zealand bringing the dry conditions.

MetService's Tui McInnes says it is generally "fine weather all weekend over the country," with Auckland being the "standout".

Auckland will be hitting 26C with a chance of cloud that will break away.

"Wellington is just as nice although surprise-surprise wind picking up particularly on Sunday," Ms McInnes says.

Christchurch have a relatively nice weekend with fine days and overnight rain.

This weather will give some relief to regions in clean-up mode after Gita.

McInnes also says that the high ridge that moves across the country may result in later bringing winds to the eastern parts of the North Island.