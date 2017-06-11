Auckland's Waterview Tunnel set to open early July

Auckland's Waterview Tunnel will open to traffic in early July.

The $1.4 billion Waterview Connection, including twin 2.4km-long three-lane tunnels, is being billed as the biggest transport transformation in Auckland since the Harbour Bridge was opened in 1959.

They are the longest road tunnels in the country.

The project has been in construction for five years and the opening was delayed while an intermittent fault in the software for the jet fan and water extraction pump system was fixed.

There is a ceremonial opening on June 18 and public open days on June 18 and June 25.

"It largely completes the Western Ring Route, a new 48km route linking the west of Auckland, Manukau, the city and the North Shore," says Transport Minister Simon Bridges.