Is Auckland's Waiuku College the school with the most sets of twins in New Zealand?

TVNZ1's Seven Sharp think they've found the school with the most twins in New Zealand.

Waiuku College south of Auckland has a staggering 16 sets of twins.
Waiuku College, south of Auckland has just over 800 students and a staggering 16 sets of twins.

Waiuku College Principal, Tom Vanderlaan says Waiuku has always been a special community.

"We think of ourselves as quite a special school so I think the high number of twins is just another indicator of how special Waiuku is." 

Mr Vanderlaan said 'good luck to them' when asked if he'd be happy to hand over the mantel of most sets of twins to another school.

"We'd like to hang onto it, but I'd be interested to know" he says. 

So, is this the school with the most twins in New Zealand? 

Seven Sharp host, Hillary Barry says to get in touch with Seven Sharps Facebook page if your school can beat that. 

