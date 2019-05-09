Auckland's Viaduct Harbour transformed into dazzling wonderland for Bright Nights

Auckland's Viaduct Harbour's been transformed into a visual wonderland for the remainder of the week for a free event dubbed Bright Nights.

There are light structures on show from both local and international artists, together creating a trail through the hospitality precinct.

Bright Nights Art Director Angus Muir told 1 NEWS the festival "is all about connecting people with light with the water and the city."

The theme is sea life and sustainability, with one piece of work even bringing sea monsters to life.

Other displays are interactive, including a silent disco and a "Vitruvian tunnel" you can walk through.